FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Forsyth County officials confirmed Monday fourth-grader Morgan Noe and sixth-grader Shaun Noe were the two children who died in a house fire early Saturday morning.
School officials at Cumming Elementary School and Otwell Middle School met with staff members before the start of school Monday about the deaths of the two children. Additional counselors, social workers, and psychologists were at the schools or will be available through the rest of the week. The district said a counselor and administrator rode the same bus the dead students used to ride to help with grief counseling.
Forsyth County Fire officials said the mother of the children was able to get out of the fire safely. Fire fighters attempted to enter the home, but the flames were too intense to enter. Police said so far, there’s no indication of foul play.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. In the GoFundMe announcement, the father of the two children, Shaun Noe, is said to be “beside himself.”
CBS46’s Melissa Stern is in Forsyth County and will be talking to a coach who knew the family and have the latest details throughout the afternoon on CBS46.com and across social media.
We have learned the names of the victims of the fatal house fire in Cumming over the weekend. Nine year old Morgan and 12 year old Shaun. We’re told Shaun was a standout baseball player and Morgan was a cheerleader and loved horses. Hear from loved ones tonight on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/uhTlMAI2Id— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) October 7, 2019
