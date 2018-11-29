Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police say a woman was dropped off at Grady Hospital a week ago, and they still do not know who her name. Now, they're hoping the public can assist them in identifying her.
According to police, the woman was dropped off at 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 by a white male.
Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to contact Atlanta Police.
