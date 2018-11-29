mystery woman at grady
Source: Atlanta Police

Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police say a woman was dropped off at Grady Hospital a week ago, and they still do not know who her name. Now, they're hoping the public can assist them in identifying her.

According to police, the woman was dropped off at 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 by a white male.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to contact Atlanta Police.

