ATLANTA (CBS46) — Film workers are gearing up to strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers if their demands for better working conditions are not met by midnight Sunday.
CBS46 spoke to the president of the local film workers union about the latest in negotiations and how this could impact filming here.
Some film crew members also walked off a local movie set in Midtown during a lunch break Wednesday, to make sure their voices were heard.
“We are being overworked, with no breaks, we are tired all the time and we just want to be able to do the job that we love doing,” film crew member Alana Knutson said.
“It’s not just like its one or two shows that are being run this way, 12 hour days are the norm not the exception on pretty much every set,” film crew member Patrick Anderson said.
Film crew workers in Georgia said they have had enough and they are ready to go on strike.
“When you feel like you have to choose between, do I want to do this job or do I want to have a normal life outside of this. Right now were at point where we feel like we have to choose,” Knutson said.
Ray Brown, the President of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union (ISAE) 479, said that unless an agreement is reached, more than 60,000 union film workers right here in Georgia will take part in a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) by midnight Sunday.
“They will have no hair, no make up, no sound, no cameras, it is a shutdown of epic proportion,” Brown said.
According to Brown, hit movies and shows like "America’s Got Talent," "Wakanda 2" and the "Ozarks" are just some of the productions filming right now in the Atlanta, that could be shut down.
Film workers in Georgia told CBS46 they stand prepared to fight for change in the film industry.
”If strikes called Sunday evening then I’m on a picket line Monday no question,” Anderson said.
CBS46 will continue to monitor the negotiations between the ISAE and the AMPTP and bring you the very latest on how this may impact the shows you love watching.
