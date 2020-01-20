Sandy Springs, Ga (CBS46) You might feel the ground move in Sandy Springs Monday afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Transported and Sandy Springs officials are saying, fear not!
GDOT is conducting a controlled blast along I-285 eastbound between the Perimeter Center Parkway overpass and Ashford Dunwoody Road
Weather permitting, the work is planned to start on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1:30 p.m. each day.
Additional controlled blasts will occur Monday through Friday during the daytime three times a week until the end of March 2020.
According to a statement from Sandy Springs the following routes will be impacted:
The blasting operation requires traffic pacing on I-285 eastbound and westbound and on Perimeter Center Parkway.
I-285 eastbound traffic pacing will occur from Roswell Road to Perimeter Center Parkway.
I-285 westbound traffic pacing will occur from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to west of Perimeter Center Parkway.
Traffic on Perimeter Center Parkway from Lake Hearn Drive to Hammond Drive will be stopped before and during the blasting operation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.