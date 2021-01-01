Woman screaming into a telephone
WIN-Initiative

Have the events of the past year given you something to scream about, be it frustration, happiness, terror, or otherwise?

You are in luck thanks to Gollman's Just Scream project, a simple yet interesting project wherein you can call the 1-561-567-8431 to scream, wail, or make any other noise you might fancy, then hang up.

The project also gives callers the option to listen to screams recorded by others for inspiration. 

