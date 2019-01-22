ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Attention all Iggy Azalea fans! The rapper is need of extras for her new music video which she said will be shot in Atlanta.
The Australian-born rapper tweeted that she is looking for 20 extras to appear in her next music video.
The tweet has received hundreds of re-tweets, more than a thousand likes, and hundreds of comments just a few hours after being posted.
Iggy even encouraged fans who replied to her tweet.
If you think it has what it takes to be in the video, send an email with your name, age, and your look before February 1 to SallyWalkerExtras@gmail.com
