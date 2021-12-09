ATLANTA (CBS46) — iHeartRadio's 94.9 The Bull is helping kids in need with a radiothon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The hospital, which offers free treatment, travel, housing and food to patients in their care, treats childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.
Treatments and research at St. Jude has contributed to pushing the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened 50 years ago.
The radiothon will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. You can donate by calling 800-942-8312 or texting the word HOPE to 785833. You can also donate online by clicking here.
If you donate, you'll become a Partner in Hope and receive a #LoveMusicStopCancer shirt, so you can tell the world you are helping battle childhood cancer.
- One Partner in Hope provides a St. Jude family a meal card for a week
- Two Partners in Hope provides one platelet transfusion for a patient
- Three Partners in Hope provides five days of oxygen for a patient
- Six Partners in Hope provides a day of chemotherapy for a patient
- Fourteen Partners in Hope helps St. Jude host the Annual Team Prom
