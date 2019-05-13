DALTON, Ga (CBS46) -- A fight over an order had two employees throwing dishes and pans and threatening each other in the middle of a Dalton IHOP restaurant Saturday.
A family sitting at a nearby booth recorded the melee on a phone.
You can see the two employees yelling and arguing.
According to the police report obtained by CBS46, the whole thing started when a server, Zarcola Jones, asked a cook, Anitra Perkins, to remake an order.
It quickly escalated, with name-calling, swearing, and things being thrown.
The two women took the fight into the parking lot, where police say Jones threatened Perkins, saying she had a gun, then got into her car and tried to run the other woman over.
Both Jones and Perkins were arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
