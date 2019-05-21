ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For most, May 21st was just another ordinary Tuesday, but not at IHOP. The popular breakfast restaurant served up $1 short stacks, which was a perfect way to eat on a budget and help out a good cause.
One by one people walked through the doors of IHOP, ready to devour hotcakes. All proceeds from each $1 short stack went to support the Children of the Fallen Patriots Foundation -- a cause that hits home for veteran Alisa Fox.
"I have a god-brother who was killed in the military, and he left behind three kids. So, this is something that would help me," said Fox.
The foundation uses the donations to provide college scholarships to children who've lost a parent in the line of duty. But eating pancakes is only one part, you also have to register your child into the program through the fallen patriots website in order to receive the financial benefits and support.
"I just really appreciate them doing this, I really do. Because we forget about the families after the soldiers are gone. I appreciate this and that's the only reason why I stop to do this, because I don't eat starches anymore if I can help it, but today, it's for my people."
To register your child with Fallen Patriots, click here.
