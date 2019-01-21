ikea

CAUSEWAY BAY, HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG - 2018/08/24: People seen entering into Swedish Ikea furniture company store in Causeway bay, Hong Kong. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 Source: SOPA Images via Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA (CBS46)  After a three-hour closure, IKEA in Atlanta has reopened its doors.

At 10 a.m., which is when the store normally opens, the corporate Twitter page announced the store would be closed due to "technical difficulties."

The company did not offer details on what the technical difficulty may have been. However, doors the home furnishing retailer opened just after 1 p.m.

A tweet announcing the reopening said, " IDEA Atlanta has reopened. We appreciate your patience with us!"

The store is located at 441 16th Street NW.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

