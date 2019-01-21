ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) After a three-hour closure, IKEA in Atlanta has reopened its doors.
At 10 a.m., which is when the store normally opens, the corporate Twitter page announced the store would be closed due to "technical difficulties."
Hej IKEA fans! IKEA Atlanta is closed until further notice due to technical difficulties. We'll post updates here as we receive them. We apologize for any inconvenience!— IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) January 21, 2019
The company did not offer details on what the technical difficulty may have been. However, doors the home furnishing retailer opened just after 1 p.m.
A tweet announcing the reopening said, " IDEA Atlanta has reopened. We appreciate your patience with us!"
The store is located at 441 16th Street NW.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
