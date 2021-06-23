ATLANTA (CBS46) -- New developments transpired Wednesday at the IKEA store in Atlanta.
The furniture retail giant apologized after putting together a racially insensitive menu for Juneteenth on Monday.
However on Wednesday, employees said they didn't get holiday pay for the new federal holiday.
CBS46's Tori Cooper investigated the issue and gathered internal documents that showed that Juneteenth is a federally recognized holiday by the company.
Internal documents also show some employees at the Atlanta store were not paid holiday pay for Juneteenth.
“So I logged in today and there is no holiday pay,” an employee said.
According to the employee who works at the Atlanta IKEA store, she didn’t get holiday pay for Juneteenth.
She provided documents showing paystubs from the weeks including both Memorial Day and Juneteenth.
The third section on the left in both documents would indicate holiday pay, but her latest paystub which includes pay for June 19th indicates no holiday earnings.
“I’ve spoken with coworkers today who double checked not only their own statements, but also reached out to human resource, as to why we were not paid time in a half since this was a federal holiday. They were told that they were waiting for a policy change.”
This came just two days after 20 employees walked off the job in protest after IKEA offered to serve fried chicken and watermelon to employees as a celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.
“You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history, they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slave time,” and employee said.
IKEA shared a statement saying in part, that they apologize, they got the menu wrong and Juneteenth is a paid holiday.
However, following IKEA’s statements another employee sent us another tip saying, “I work at IKEA and they were not being honest in their statement. I worked on Juneteenth and did not get time and a half, per my pay stub and per several workers. This is the first celebration of Juneteenth despite them saying four years.”
Another employee explained, “It’s absolutely uncalled for, for this to be happening in our city at this moment!”
Employees told CBS46 News they felt stiffed and they have been told by IKEA that working Juneteenth is not incentivized pay.
Employees said IKEA told them they had to request Juneteenth off a month in advance, despite it becoming a federal holiday last week.
An IKEA spokesperson emailed Cooper saying workers are not paid incentive pay on Juneteenth, contradicting a prior statement to CBS46 on Monday.
RELATED STORIES:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.