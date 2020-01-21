CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some people who live and work near a growing pile of trash are fed up with it in Clayton County.
Tray Wimberly said for the past several weeks, he’s stepped outside to an eye-sore, created by someone or someone(s) illegally dumping.
“They come over here,” he said. “They park. They drop their stuff off.”
Boxes, tires, mattresses, furniture – you name it and it’s probably there. Those who drive or walk by on Cameron Parkway can’t miss it.
“I just walk through here when I’m on my way to work, said Curtis Burch, who lives nearby. “It looks like eviction type stuff…people get evicted out of their apartment. That’s why I thought it belonged to this apartment.”
“There will be times when that dumpster would be full or that dumpster would be full and if either one of them are full, they’ll bring their stuff right here,” Wimberly told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Most of the trash sits on Cameron Parkway, which is surrounded by hotels and backs up to an apartment complex. The mess isn’t on the apartment complex’s property but CBS46 reached out to ask if they were aware.
“I’m not exactly sure whose doing it,” a staff member told us. “We don’t know.”
Soon after our call, we saw a property staff member take pictures of the trash.
After calls to Clayton County Code Enforcement and the refuse control department, Clayton County Warden Dennis Nelson called to say the trash will be gone on Wednesday. He said CBS46 made him aware of the issue and promised it would be gone within the next day. Nelson said his staff would sift through the trash to try to find whoever is responsible for dumping it.
If you witness someone illegally dumping, Clayton County encourages you to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.