ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta is continuing its crack down on illegal street racing and reckless driving with new legislation that delivers a hefty penalty for offenders.
During Monday night's remote meeting, approved legislation that sets a fine with a minimum of $1,000 and court costs, or imprisonment for no more than six months for violators -- which includes organizers, racers, and spectators.
Throughout the pandemic law enforcement agencies across the state have mobilized to put a stop to excessive speeding, and burnouts that have shut down major road ways.
“The thing to do is to ensure that we go through all resources to get people to comply to the law," said Atlanta Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant to CBS46 two weeks before a resolution was approved.
In May, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also considered a designated drag racing location to quell the rash of dangerous gatherings.
"Along with Bloomberg, who we’ve reached out to help us do some bench marking and assessment of what’s happening in other cities, has been to consider a designated space for street racing," said the mayor.
