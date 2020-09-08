ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While Atlanta partied over the Labor Day weekend, police spent were busy responding to an influx of calls of illegal street racing activities.
Footage of the dangerous stunts shows ATVs weaving in out of traffic and running red lights.
Homeowners and families are fed up being frightened from illegal drivers and riders racing and doing doughnuts in neighborhoods. We speak to officials about what else can be done. #Atlanta #crime @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/liLykioptW— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 9, 2020
In Buckhead the community, the activity was described as constant racing at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.
“Probably a hundred people out here maybe more," said Sid Elliot who is on the Garden Hills Safety Committee. "They [the committee] said they got maybe 200 different license plates on the flock cameras, so they made a lot of noise. It keeps everyone awake, makes a lot of noise, they shut down the streets, a lot of people were frightened.”
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore who said she is working with state representatives to create laws targeting the cars of those involved -- which would include impounding vehicles and then destroying the vehicle, be it car or ATV as one possible option.
In a tweet, Governor Brian Kemp said street drag racing is a plague on the city.
Last night, Georgia State Patrol apprehended a suspected organizer of illegal drag racing near I-85 and I-285. Our officers have been working hard to crack down on this criminal activity plaguing our streets. Proud of their efforts to keep us all safe! https://t.co/Th2CndrBfm— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 5, 2020
Homeowners said the dangerous and illegal drivers and riders have become all too common on quiet residential streets.
“They’re very hostile, they’re basically saying this is their way of protesting and they’re taking over parts of the city and so it’s a very aggressive and hostile group of people who are doing this,” said Sid.
Many that live in the area want business to do more to deter this activity such as putting up chains or speed bumps in their parking lots.
A Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church employee said they have a security guard on site and have asked APD to patrol the area more while they work on a more permanent solution.
APD in a statement said they're not backing away from the challenge of maintaining the metro Atlanta streets.
We are aware of the ongoing issue with street racers in our city and will not tolerate it. We will use additional resources when needed and will continue to proactively monitor the areas of concern for reckless drivers as well as issue traffic citations, impound vehicles and make arrest accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.