ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are putting the brakes on street racers in a metro Atlanta community.
Rickie Johnson a father of five told CBS46 he was concerned about the illegal street racing that takes place along Moreland Ave in Dekalb County.
"They can get up to 100 miles an hour easy, I've seen it," said Johnson.
Dekalb County Police cracked down on the weekend events last year, but residents say it's back again.
"We pulled off at 285 and Moreland and the whole air was full of smoke," said a homeowner at an East Atlanta community meeting. "And we were like wow what's going on and we looked and it was like a convention of drag racing cars."
We asked city officials in Atlanta about the races and they said they are working to make things uncomfortable for racers.
"I've met with my major and some private property owners," said Atlanta City Council Member Carla Smith. "With big parking lots where they like to congregate and one or two of them are going to hire some private security."
Speed bumps and barriers in parking lots are also being considered. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
