ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) On a gravel road off Highway 20 North in Rockdale County, investigators discovered another illegal tire dump.
"We most certainly don't want outsiders coming in and trashing up our community. So, I think they picked the wrong county to decide to dump." Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said.
Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, a deputy spotted a man on the side of the road. When he pulled up , he found tires on the ground and dozens more in the back of a U-Haul truck which has been impounded at the Sheriff's Office.
"He turned around to go check out the male, when the male took off into the wooded area," Levett said.
After a brief search, deputies arrested Rhondell Metoyer of New Orleans and his partner in crime Trailveontay Pickens or Riverdale.
"They were transported to the Sheriff's Office where they are being questioned to see if they are linked to any other crimes withing the Metro Atlanta area," Levett added.
It's the latest in a string of illegal tire dumps seen around Metro Atlanta.
CBS46 first exposed the massive river of tires off Memorial Drive in DeKalb County, which took months to clean up. Now it is believed that the man behind it all is 35-year-old Donald Leverette.
"I can tell you that if he is part of this we will go looking for him," Levett said.
Law enforcement agencies are working together to bring Leverette and other tire dumpers to justice.
"We have found in our investigation that he is a suspect of dumping in Cobb County, Fulton County, possibly Fayette County," said Lt. James Robinson, Clayton County Police. "I would strongly advise him to come turn himself in because if we determine he's a part of this ring we will come find him," Levett said.
