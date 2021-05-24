ATLANTA (CBS46) – Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reportedly wants out of the Atlanta Falcons.
Shannon Sharpe dialed up Jones during the show ‘Undisputed’ and asked Jones directly if he wants to go to the Cowboys or if he wants to stay in Atlanta.
“No, I’m out of there,” Jones said.
When asked where he would like to go, Jones said right now, he just wants to win. Jones is currently under contract with the Falcons for three more seasons.
