A rant about the toll stay-at-home orders is having on small businesses has the wife of Detroit Lion's quarterback Matt Stafford catching flack on social media.

A frustrated Kelly Stafford laments in the series of Instagram videos that she is tired of living in a dictatorship. And though she knew her comments may be met with pushback, the Michigan resident continued to record.

Kelly Stafford is over living “in a dictatorship that we call Michigan.” pic.twitter.com/ovGcoNkJ4j — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) November 19, 2020

"I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine,” Stafford said while sitting in a vehicle.

She continued, “Shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it, so once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left. I’m just over it."

Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer, made headlines in October when the FBI and other law enforcement agencies foiled a group's plan to kidnap the politician.

But it is her most recent set of measures to curve the rise in new coronavirus that may be a source of Stafford's displeasure.

“The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice and we need to take some action,” Whitmer. Beginning Nov. 18, the governor put a stop to in-person learning at the collegiate and high school level, her administration also halted indoor dining and suspended organized sports.

With the country seeing yet another spike in cases, the Senate has yet to agree on a new coronavirus relief bill -- which would help stave off another wave of business closures and mass layoffs.