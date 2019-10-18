ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fans of Hollywood and Faith-based films will have plenty to see starting Friday at the New Birth International Film Festival's Imaginarium.
The NBIFF said the goal is "to provide current and aspiring entertainment professional with the network and tool needed to take their careers to the next level."
The event will feature movies and a panel with Hollywood legends like Robert Townsend and Louis Gossett, Jr.
For more information about the event, including pricing and tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.