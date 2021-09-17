ATLANTA (CBS46) — The show will not go on for the annual Imagine Music Festival. The large-scale event was canceled Wednesday evening due to weather concerns.
Organizers released a statement explaining the decision was based on the risks which weather could pose for workers and crowds.
PREVIOUS STORY: Imagine Music Festival canceled because of severe weather concerns
Stephanie Keeney flew in from Colorado and then found out the news.
"I just flew all the way out here with all of my camping gear and now for nothing. Like, I just balled by eyes out with like genuine sadness for like 20 minutes," Keeny said.
Ticket holder Jon Alleva echoed that sentiment. He says he wishes organizers would have notified attendees that they were even considering the last minute cancellation so that he could have reconsidered getting on his flight.
"We took a train from Rhode Island to Boston and then got on a plane and right as we landed here in Atlanta, we looked and everybody was saying it was canceled," Alleva said. "There was no warning or anything like that."
Event organizers say folks can get a refund or roll their ticket into next year. Alleva says that does not help with lost travel costs, supplies bought for camping, and used vacation time from work. He adds that a lot of out-of-towners are having a hard time finding a way to find and pay for somewhere else to stay last minute.
"I've seen a lot of people talk about how they were unable to find places last night and people are still sleeping in rental cars and stuff like that," said Alleva.
You can read the full statement from the festival below.
