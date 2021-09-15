ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Imagine Festival has announced that this weekend's festival is canceled because of weather.
The 3-day festival featuring the world's top electronic musicians, DJs and bands, was scheduled to take place Sept. 17-19 in Chattahoochee Hills.
Imagine Music Festival 2021 is cancelled due to severe weather. We are devastated to share this news, however, mother nature leaves us no option with the remains of Hurricane Nicholas causing severe weather throughout the region.https://t.co/p0sqmujCod pic.twitter.com/jykkihM4ij— IMAGINEFESTIVAL.com (@imaginemusicfes) September 15, 2021
According to the festival organizers, their public safety team decided it was best to cancel the festival because of the "varying percentages of rain, strong winds, the potential for lighting and very severe weather."
The remains of Hurricane Nicholas, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, is currently affecting the Gulf Coast region.
They are encouraging ticket holders to carry over their tickets to 2022 to guarantee price and availability because 98% of the tickets have been sold and 100% of the camping is sold out.
The festival was also canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2015, the TomorrowWorld festival in the same area was also hit by severe weather. Guests were stranded overnight with no shelter or rides.
Imagine Music Festivals cancelation announcement claims the site has had a "tremendous amount of land improvement over the years" but "no amount of land improvements can withstand a hit from a hurricane or tropical storm... ."
Music Midtown is scheduled to take place this weekend at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. According to the latest weather forecast, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to take place.
