ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "Be the spark. Live with heart. Turn it into art."
29Rooms' immersive art experience has made its way to Atlanta. With it comes a colorful, multi-sensory union between art, activism, style, and technology. This year's theme "Expand Your Reality," falls in line with previous themes such as 2017's "Turn It Into Art" and 2016's "Power by People."
Imagination, inclusivity, individuality, and impact are listed as core values, which can been throughout the 29 rooms of experience. Disco balls, fluorescent neon signs spelling out 'say yes!', 'live it!', and work it!, and opportunities to become the artist.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: A general view of 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality Atlanta Tour Opening Night at The Works on August 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Refinery29)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: The Art Park Atlanta piece by NNEKKAA at 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality Atlanta Tour Opening Night at The Works on August 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Refinery29)
Atlanta Collaborators who helped make create experience include:
Kalie Uchis
Carlota Guerrero
The Hoodwitch
Uzumaki Cepeda
Yvette Mayorga
Dan Lam
Nnekkaa
Hanski
Trap Bob
Sarah Emerson
DJ Ohso
ACLU
Opening weekend for the experience was Aug. 28th, however the event is open to the public until September 8th.
To purchase tickets, or to find the next stop of the 29Rooms tour, click here.
