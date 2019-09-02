ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "Be the spark. Live with heart. Turn it into art."

29Rooms' immersive art experience has made its way to Atlanta. With it comes a colorful, multi-sensory union between art, activism, style, and technology. This year's theme "Expand Your Reality," falls in line with previous themes such as 2017's "Turn It Into Art" and 2016's "Power by People."

Imagination, inclusivity, individuality, and impact are listed as core values, which can been throughout the 29 rooms of experience. Disco balls, fluorescent neon signs spelling out 'say yes!', 'live it!', and work it!, and opportunities to become the artist.

29Rooms: Expand Your Reality Atlanta Tour

1 of 12

Atlanta Collaborators who helped make create experience include:

  • Kalie Uchis
  • Carlota Guerrero
  • The Hoodwitch
  • Uzumaki Cepeda
  • Yvette Mayorga
  • Dan Lam
  • Nnekkaa
  • Hanski
  • Trap Bob
  • Sarah Emerson
  • DJ Ohso
  • ACLU

Opening weekend for the experience was Aug. 28th, however the event is open to the public until September 8th. 

To purchase tickets, or to find the next stop of the 29Rooms tour, click here.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.