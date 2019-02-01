ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Besides the actual game, there’s another huge part of the Super Bowl that will have millions of eyes on it: the advertisements.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern sat down with an advertising veteran about what goes into making these ads, and how they target you, the viewer.
“This is like Christmas for the advertising community,” said Bill Coontz, the President of the Dalton Agency.
According to Coontz when it comes to advertising, it’s all about knowing your target audience and delivering a message to that audience.
“I would say agencies start making Super Bowl ads probably a year before they actually run, and it takes a lot of planning and preparation, and a really good understanding of who they’re trying to reach,” Coontz adds.
Although the ads might run for mere seconds, the average cost for a 30 second spot in this year’s Super Bowl is $5.3 million according to Coontz.
Coontz said it takes a lot of work, as the ads are just as important to some as the big game – maybe even more so.
“I’ve been at parties where it’s hard to watch the game because everyone is socializing and they all get quiet during the commercials,” added Coontz.
He also added that they’re noticing a trend over the last few years.
“Is not buying a Super Bowl spot but doing everything adjacent to the Super Bowl through social media, online activity, that has just exploded over the last three to five years in terms of brands pretending they’re in the Super Bowl,” Coontz said.
He said companies like Pepsi and Gillette have done just that in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl 53.
“Pepsi is standing out because they’re in Coca Cola’s backyard,” said Coontz, “Gillette launched a TV commercial a few weeks ago talking about masculinity and how men treat people, and how men should treat people, and it’s been very polarizing, and somewhat controversial.”
“Because there’s so much more attention given to advertising during this time of the year, and Gillette is again, one of those brands that is using the Super Bowl as a platform without spending $5.3 dollars on a 30 second spot,” added Coontz.
He said it’s hard to calculate whether the advertising makes a huge difference in sales and revenue. But one thing is for sure: It definitely gets people talking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.