ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An impaired driver struck and totaled two Marietta Police patrol cars while they were parked along the side of the road working another accident.
The incident took place around 1:30 Saturday morning on the right shoulder of I-75 northbound near Roswell Road.
One officer was out of his car when the driver struck the back of his squad car, causing it to strike a second squad car, which was occupied by another Marietta officer.
The officer in the car did suffer minor injuries, but was treated on scene and will be OK, according to Marietta Police.
Shortly after the crash, the suspect fell unconscious. Another officer on scene gave the driver Narcan to revive him. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is expected to face several charges upon release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.