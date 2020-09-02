ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From the voter registration deadline to the start of early voting, these are the must-know dates for the upcoming November election.
The special election for Congressman John Lewis' seat will be on September 29. Seven people are currently running for this seat and the winner will only be in power for a few months.
The deadline to register to vote for the November election will be in just over a month. Early voting will begin on October 12. Georgians will have 18 days to get those votes in ahead of election day. The final day to request an absentee ballot is on October 30.
