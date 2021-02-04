The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday evening to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. It was a step into uncharted waters for Democrats who felt they needed to send a message about Congresswoman Greene's rhetoric from before and after she took office on January 3.
House Democrats held the vote after they failed to persuade Republicans to take Greene off committees. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement Wednesday calling the push by Democrats to take away the congresswoman's committee assignments a "partisan power grab."
The move by House Democrats removes Greene from the House Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee. The final vote was bipartisan and saw eleven Republicans in the House vote with the Democrats to strip Greene of her committee assignments. Still, the vote is not without risks for Democrats. It now sets a precedent for the future.
Historically, it's been a members own party who removes them from committees, as the GOP did a couple of years ago to then-Representative Steve King of Iowa. With the precedent now in place, opposing parties could target specific members for removal in the future.
Outrage over Greene, who has in the past embraced the dangerous and debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, grew more intense in Congress in the wake of a report that she repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress. The Georgia Republican has also faced backlash over recently resurfaced comments about the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
Students who survived the Parkland, Florida, shooting and families of the victims have called for Greene's resignation after comments surfaced that showed her agreeing with people who claimed the shooting was a "false flag" operation.
"Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference. I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today," McCarthy said Wednesday.
Greene has faced pushback from some prominent congressional Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who slammed her embrace of "loony lies and conspiracy theories," without naming the congresswoman, in a short but pointed statement Monday night.
Greene has been publicly unapologetic and defiant in the face of the criticism. She addressed the controversy during a closed-door meeting of the House GOP conference on Wednesday. Thursday, she spoke for 10 minutes on the House floor where she said that her past comments/statements don't reflect what she thinks today.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, made the first move toward stripping Greene of her roles on the two committees after speaking with McCarthy on Wednesday. McCarthy later told reporters he had offered to have Greene moved to the Small Business Committee.
