ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A police chase ended in southwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon after the suspect's vehicle crashed through a retaining wall.
Police said the chase started after officers saw a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking near the intersection of Cascade Road and Fairburn Road.
When they spotted police, the car took off from the scene. Police gave chase and it ended after the car went through the wall.
Police said all three people in the car were placed into custody. No one was injured in the chase.
