ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have three people in custody after a SWAT team was called to a home in northeast Atlanta Monday night.
Officers were called to the home on the Lake Valley Road at around 9 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, the victim told police that he had been beaten and robbed. He was taken to Grady Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Not many details are known about what led up to the SWAT situation but police tell CBS46 News that three people have been arrested in connection to the case.
The scene was cleared around 2 a.m.
