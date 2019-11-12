PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two people are in custody following a heroin and marijuana bust in Paulding County.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, officers initiated a traffic stop on October 21 and found 32 year-old Christopher Dawson with marijuana and a handgun.
The officers then secured a warrant for Dawson's home in Douglasville and found about two ounces of heroin, four pounds of marijuana and two more handguns. They also found a large amount of cash.
Dawson's girlfriend, 32 year-old Angel Renee Nathan, later turned herself in to authorities on November 7.
Both are facing charges of heroin trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
“We want to remind our citizens that they are our eyes and ears and if they suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in their neighborhood, they can call us anytime.," said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge in a press release.
