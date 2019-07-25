ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have a suspect in custody and are searching for two others after the vehicle they were traveling in crash landed onto the downtown connector following a police chase.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes near the Brookwood Split (I-85) in Midtown. The crash also closed the exit ramp from SB I-75 onto NB I-85 but that has also reopened.
Police tell CBS46 the crash happened as a result of a police chase involving three suspects. Officers were trying to make a traffic stop on Piedmont Road when the suspects sped off.
They continued onto the Buford Spring connector at a high rate of speed before their vehicle went over a wall, down an embankment and crash landed onto I-75 where it caught fire.
One person is in custody and officers are still looking for two others.
No word if any injuries have been sustained.
