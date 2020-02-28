ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) Police have two people in custody and are searching for two others following a chase near a Roswell high school early Friday morning.
Police say four people in a stolen vehicle were attempting to flee officers near St. Pius Catholic High School on Johnson Road in Roswell. Those officers then used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.
All four suspects took off on foot and two were eventually arrested as police searched with a drone and K9 officer. Officers believe the remaining suspects were picked up in another vehicle.
Two stolen guns were recovered from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
