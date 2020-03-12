DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a DeKalb County convenience store owner in mid-February.
Ronnie Miller, 42, was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the death of 57 year-old Tesfaye Birru, who was fatally shot on February 19 as he was closing up his convenience store, Tic Toc, on Evans Mills Road.
Surveillance video showed Miller and two other people involved in the shooting. Police are still searching for the other two people involved.
Police said Birru was shot in the head.
“This is rough on us,” said Al Johnson, Birru’s friend, shortly after the incident occurred. Johnson said Birru was married and had children. “He was the kind of person who would bring chills over your body because of his compassion (and) his love for people.”
