ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger updated the latest numbers on early voting as long lines continued to greet early, in-person voters around the state.
Even with the delays, voters have turned out in record numbers during the state's first of three weeks of early in-person voting. During his update, Raffensperger said early voting records continue to grow as nearly 1.5 million people cast their ballots by Sunday night.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”
Ballots Cast as of 8 pm on October 18, 2020
- Total Number of Ballots Cast: 1,482,432
- Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast Today: 31,767
- Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 819,406
- Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 663,026
Raffensperger said he expects early voting numbers to reach 2.5 million by the last day to vote in advance, October 30.
