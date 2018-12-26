Polk County, GA (CBS46) Two police officers in Polk County are spreading Christmas cheer by handing out gifts to children in an unusual way.
It’s actually called Operation: Santa’s Helpers. It starts off like a normal traffic stop.
The officers pull up behind a car, walk up to the window with flashlights but happens next will warm your heart.
With those lights flashing, Polk County Police officers Caleb Bowman and Brandon Crawford pull over an SUV.
The driver is immediately confused.
“What did I do? I just pulled out of the parking spot,” asked one bewildered driver.
In the nick of time, these officers turn the Christmas nightmare into a Christmas miracle!
Instead of handing out a citation, Officer Bowman hands over gifts for the kids.
“(Are) you ready for Santa Claus?” asks officer Crawford. “Go ahead and open those things up, (and) let’s see what you got!”
Officers Bowman and Crawford used their own money to spread Christmas cheer in the community, buying toys for children they don’t even know.
They call this seasonal surprise Operation: Santa’s Helpers.
Every kid that opened a present was in awe and they soon discovered the true gift is one you can’t unwrap.
The officers handed out at least 10 presents on Friday.
