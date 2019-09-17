FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta continues to grow and change; now in town neighborhoods are feeling the impact.
People are buying homes just to rent them out on Airbnb, which is changing the identity of communities according to residents. Homeowners in Reynoldstown, a quaint charming neighborhood just two miles outside of downtown Atlanta, say Airbnb is replacing neighbors with strangers, completely changing the neighborhood culture.
In the last five years in town neighborhoods have seen people and investors buying houses to renovate, increasing property values which is a bigger problem because it is displacing so many residents.
Now with so many Airbnb rentals, people in Reynoldstown tell CBS46 they like it because it increases their property values, but it also takes away from the community.
Terri Jacobson lives in Capitol View, an area that is gentrifying. She bought a bigger home a year and a half ago with the intent to Airbnb the bottom part of her home.
She says she loves the income it brings in, but it’s different when someone rents out part of their property for residual income versus someone renting out a home full time.
“We don’t want investors coming in to buy homes for the purpose of reselling them and raising rent prices because that displaces people. We don’t want Airbnb all over the neighborhood because we lose that neighborhood” says Jacobson.
