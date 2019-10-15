DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County in the last two months has seen over 20 sewage spills.
Several of those have been major spills, meaning over 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilling out each time.
“Yeah it’s not safe, kids live on these streets, it’s not what we want to see for our kids or for ourselves,” said DeKalb homeowner Evin Galang who has been dealing with sewage spills for over 20 years.
The latest major spill happening at a lift station on October 8 where officials aren’t exactly sure how much sewage escaped.
The city says the major spill has to do with infrastructure.
“It has been neglected and not well maintained,” said Director of DeKalb County Water Management Reginald Wells.
The city currently has tabled over $100 million to fix the aging infrastructure. A meeting on October 15 was organized to help reassure residents the problem is being tackled. There watershed officials presented a new project that will tackle one of the county's worst spots for sewage spills on Hood Circle.
“It went from houses that were three bedroom one bathroom to 5.5, that old system can’t support that much water waste,” said Galang.
The county said the public can also do its part.
“You know no F.O.G in the pipe, no fats, oils and grease in the pipe, put them in the receptacle and dispose of them differently,” said Wells.
The county said spills usually occur when storm water gets into sewage drains or when the system has too much build-up. Homeowners said what they want shouldn’t be this hard.
“Less sewage in the streets and in people's basement’s,” said Galang.
The money for new infrastructure is part of the consent agreement the county has with the EPA over its inadequate sewage system.
