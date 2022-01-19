MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The inaugural True Crime Film Fest is taking place noon to 11 p.m. Jan 22 at the Strand Theatre in Marietta.
Erica Kelley, creator of the Southern Fried True Crime podcast, will host the film fest. The festival will feature 8 never-before-seen films and 3 special presentations, including a talk with a former officer with the Atlanta Police Department.
The purpose of the festival is expose the truth behind real crime stories and bring justice to victims, according to its organizers.
One of the films, titled "Laura," is about 18-year-old Laura Long who disappeared from a small town in Oklahoma on July 10, 1977.
"Mountain Time" is about one of the most heinous murders to ever happen in California that was blamed on a Japanese immigrant.
"First Week Out" features Larry Williams, who spent 42 years in prison.
"Big Trouble in Little Quartzsite" is about widespread police corruption, political harassment, embezzlement and a murder-for-hire plot in Quartzsite, Arizona.
Tickets are $20 and $40. Click here for more information.
