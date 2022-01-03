ATLANTA (CBS46) — Andre Dickens is being sworn in Jan. 3 as Atlanta's 61st mayor.
WATCH THE CEREMONY BELOW
He defeated former City Council President Felicia Moore in a runoff election after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would not be seeking another term.
The ceremony is taking place at 1 p.m. in the Bobby Dodd Stadium at his alma mater Georgia Tech. Attendees are being asked to social distance and wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Dickens graduated from Mays High School and earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and a master's of public administration degree in economic development from Georgia State University.
Dickens, who co-founded City Living Home Furnishings at the age of 28, joined the city council in 2013 and was re-elected in 2018. He championed affordable housing policies while serving on the council.
He has served on multiple boards in metro Atlanta. Dickens is also a deacon for New Horizon Baptist Church. He lives the Collier Heights neighborhood.
