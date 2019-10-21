ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Every time you connect to a public wifi network you could be putting yourself and your personal information at risk.
Every month at least 200 people here in Atlanta are victims of the wifi hack.
Meet the pineapple.
“Bottom line plain and simple it’s used for hacking,” Greg Evans said.
And guess what, it’s a hundred percent legal.
“The reason why it’s legal to have this software and hardware is to show people who own companies and individuals how vulnerable are you,” Evans explained.
Cyber security expert Greg Evans told CBS46 News this tool can be helpful to protect companies from hacks. But in the wrong hands…
“That pineapple can be used to exploit every one of those people or organizations without them even knowing,” Evans explained.
Evans headed to a crowded area to show CBS46 how the device can easily be used to break the law.
After a few clicks, we saw a list of nearby wifi networks. A hacker can use that info to create a copycat of one of those networks. After another click, we can see who is connected to each network. Here’s where it turns illegal.
“Hitting what was called deauth, deauthorization that means I would’ve kicked those people off someone else’s wifi,” Evans said.
Then, each person's device searches for a familiar wifi network and automatically connects to the fake network the hacker just created.
“Those other people would’ve connected to my wifi,” explained Evans.
If your phone just auto connected you to a seemingly familiar network you're now a victim.
“Anything you type in your username and password I can see all of that, right on my screen,” Evans explained.
That includes email and banking accounts.
“If they login now they have your whole world. Now they can take over your entire world,” Evans said.
Evans explained first and foremost, beware of two wifi networks that look the same, one of them could be a fake. Next, the best defense to this type of cyber hack can be found in your settings.
“You can put on your phone or even on your computers where you don’t auto join.”
That will keep you from automatically joining a hacker’s mock wifi. Next, Evans recommended setting your accounts to two key authorization. That way you’ll get a text message anytime someone tries to sign in to one of your accounts.
Evans never broke the law while he explained how the device works. Evans added the pineapple is only one of many devices legally available online that can used by cyber criminals to hack your private accounts.
