TROUP CO (CBS46)—Troup County officials have implemented new protocols at the government center due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to a press release, the county has mandated the use of protective face coverings for all visitors at the Troup County Government Center until further notice.
In addition, visitors who enter the building will have to answer health-related questions and provide a temperature check.
Anyone who is not feeling well is being asked to stay home.
