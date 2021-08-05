Increase security, COVID precautions in place this weekend at Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is taking over Piedmont Park this weekend.
The fine arts festival, which is the third oldest in the country, was forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic. The three-day festival features over 200 artists, live acts, entertainment, food and more.
“People have been waiting a long time,” said Brian Hill, the executive director of the festival. “These artists have spent a year and a half with nowhere to sell, just building up their work and hoping for some outlet.”
Organizers are expecting massive crowds and safety is a “top priority” considering the rise in COVID cases and the recent murder of Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie, who were found dead in the park last Wednesday.
“A horrible thing to have taken place but we’ve always kept that safety in mind,” Hill said.
Hill couldn’t share all the security measures in place, but he said festival goers can expect to see more officers, both undercover and in uniform, and security in t-shirts. This year’s festival will also close two hours early – at 9p.m. instead of 11p.m. – on Friday and Saturday. Hill said it’s partly a cost-saving measure.
“We’re well aware of people’s feelings and we’ve got a very good amount of police officers,” Hill said. “We have all the confidence in our APD and the GBI and Homeland Security, they’re all involved in planning our security plan.”
On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis urged the public not to visit Piedmont Park alone as authorities continue to look for Janness' killer.
“I love Piedmont Park as well but at this time we’re asking that you go with 3-4 friends when you’re there that you’re not there alone at night,” Willis said.
Organizers of the Dogwood Festival also have measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks will be available, but not required. Vendors will be spaced out and handwashing stations will be setup throughout the park.
“We are very confident we’re doing everything we can to provide for the safety of our guests,” Hill added.
A $5 donation is suggested at the gates, but the event is free. The festival starts Friday at noon and runs through Sunday. For more details, click here.
