ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hospitals already running low on coronavirus fighting equipment are turning to Albuterol inhalers to treat sick patients.
“We know coronavirus does attack the lungs,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh. “Actually, a lot of hospitals are now needing more of these inhalers, so the demand has increased.”
A dwindling supply is especially concerning for asthmatics who rely on the inhalers and are at a higher risk of getting very sick if they contract the coronavirus.
“What a medicine like Albuterol does is, if something triggers their asthma, their airways are getting small like a straw. The Albuterol actually helps open it up so that they can breathe better.”
Dr Parikh, an allergist and immunologist, is working to educate the public and hopefully slow the demand.
“Unfortunately, some of these insurance companies are manipulating their ability to now fill 90-day prescriptions so normally a patient would get one inhaler for 90 days… you’re sending the patient three.”
According to the Allergy and Asthma Network, if you’re unable to get your Albuterol inhaler you should;
• Call your doctor and ask about other inhaler options
• Search for other pharmacies that may be able to fill your request
• Check your inhalers to see if there is still medicine in them. If necessary, you may be able to use expired inhalers.
• Avoid asthma triggers to prevent flare ups
• Remember not to overuse your Albuterol inhalers
Humidifiers can be used for symptomatic relief if they are clean, but they should never replace daily or emergency medication.
“You don’t need 90 days’ worth of Albuterol, which is the emergency medicine,” said Dr. Parikh. “What you do need is to be on your controller medicine.”
According to the Allergy and Asthma Network, manufacturers are now releasing reserve supplies and expediting delivery.
