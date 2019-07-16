ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An increased reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of those involved in recent arson attacks.
The Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office announced the $23,000 reward during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
In January, a home in the 300 block of Betsy Avenue was set on fire. Several months later in June, the home of an Atlanta police officer, also located on Betsy Avenue, was set on fire.
Both cases were determined to be arson.
