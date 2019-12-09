FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County air quality results are in... and according to EPA standards they aren't good.

The county hired an outside consulting firm to conduct the tests near Sterilization Services of Georgia. Like Sterigenics in Cobb County, and BD in Covington – Sterilization Services of Georgia uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment.

While Sterigenics and BD have come under intense public scrutiny, Sterilization Services of Georgia has largely been able to stay under the radar. However, that may change now that the results show levels of Eto in the air around the plant, are higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency deems ‘acceptable’.

The firm hired to do the testing, GHD Services, Inc., took air samples from 13 locations, including eight schools within a 5-mile radius of the plant, which is located near Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Almost all of the samples came back higher than the EPA threshold, but when reps from the consulting company delivered the results to the commissioners last week, they told them there was nothing to worry about.

“I asked a direct question, were there any negative impact, negative findings with respect to air quality and their answer was no,” said Chairman Robb Pitts.

GHD admitted the levels were higher than the EPA’s safety standards, but argued they were lower than other 'industry' standards.

That didn’t sit well with Fulton County resident, Hays Hyre.

“The problem I really saw with the report is they were using the American Council on Chemistry as a benchmark… a lobbying group! The American Council on Chemistry is not looking out for us, they're looking out for the chemical companies,” said Hyre.

Hyre and others in her community are now left trying to make sense of the conflicting data.

The federal government's standard says the levels of ethylene oxide in the air in Fulton County are not safe. Yet the outside firm who did the testing says they are.

Chairman Pitts says he stands with the consultants his board hired.

“I am satisfied at this time with the findings of that very reputable firm.”

Hyre says that’s not good enough for her.

“I’m raising my children here, if he wants to trade houses with me, I would be happy to do that. He can come have his young children, breathing in air that is being poisoned by these companies.”

Hyre questions the effectiveness of the testing, considering it was only 10 days long and most of the testing sites were two or more miles away from the plant.

“If you're going to test to keep people safe, you need to start at fence line testing then you need to go a quarter mile, then a half mile, then a mile, and you need to study those numbers before you just jump to 2 miles away.”

Eight schools served as test sites, which all were at or above the EPA’s acceptable level of ethylene oxide. Those schools are: Bryant Elementary, Sandtown Middle School, Atlanta Heights Charter, A Phillip Randolph School, Factory Shoals Elementary School, Fickett Elementary, New Manchester Elementary, and Westlake High School.

Fulton County Schools released this statement:

“Obviously, the health and safety of our staff, teachers, and students is paramount in all we do at Fulton County Schools. As part of the community, we are interested in the potential of elevated levels of EtO and will continue to cooperate with county public health officials as they monitor these levels. We are evaluating the report thoroughly and will work with County staff and their environmental experts to determine what steps, if any, may be warranted.”

Chairman Pitts says he does not plan on taking any further action on the matter. In the meantime, like Sterigenics and BD, Sterilization Services of Georgia has agreed to install new emission control protocols. While those enhancements are being made, community activists will continue to fight for 0% detectable EtO emissions.

State legislators will also continue to fight for sensible regulation. Senators Jen Jordan and Erick Allen both plan on introducing legislation in the upcoming session that would reign in companies that use ethylene oxide and the amount of toxic gas they can emit into the air.

A Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on ethylene oxide is also seeking to work with the EPA on issuing even stricter regulations of the toxic chemical that is known to cause cancer.