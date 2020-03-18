ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just a few weeks ago Jamal Simmons was busy booking gigs.
He’s a director of photography, meaning he oversees cameras and light crews on film and television projects.
“I was shooting pilots for different people, for different shows being active in my craft, ” said Simmons.
Being an independent contractor is stressful. But at least Jamal typically knows there’s work out there to be had.
“To be commissioned only that’s a really high stress position to be in but if you prepare, you do your due diligence and you set up work to come in even when you don’t need the work then you’ll power through, you’ll make it,” he said.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought him an entirely new level of unprecedented stress. Today everything is at a standstill. His work and world just came to a sudden halt.
“We depend on getting those gigs every month so we can pay our bills and feed our families, but when something like this coronavirus virus hits, we really couldn’t prepare for it and as an independent production company we’re looking for other ways to make money.”
But while independent contractors like him look for extra income, Simmons says many of them are in a panic.
“They’re trying to figure out how long this is going to be. What type of help is out there for independent company? We’re not on a fortune 500 anything.”
What happens next depends on who you ask. As for Jamal he’s trying to stay optimistic.
“Right now, we’re in survival mode it’s just one of those things you have to deal with. You can either sit around and cry about it or we can make moves and figure out what we can do about it next.”
