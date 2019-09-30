MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The family of a five year-old Cobb County boy is thanking an Indiana state trooper for saving his life.
Maddox Gates' mother says they were driving through Indiana when she noticed Maddox was acting strange.
When they pulled over the vehicle, they saw him choking in the back seat. Fortunately, State Trooper Ben Reason was nearby.
Trooper Reason was driving home after a day of work when he heard the call. It took him only 30 seconds to find the family's minivan.
"We were in middle of nowhere and even if you know what to do, I’ve been CPR trained before but when it’s your kid, in that moment, it’s panicky. You don’t know what to do so we are eternally grateful for stepping in and doing the job, even though they weren’t on the clock," said Maddox's mother, Jill Gates.
Trooper Reason performed the Heimlich Maneuver and was able to clear Maddox's air passage.
Maddox's mom says he is doing well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.