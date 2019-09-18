GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County superior court judge has been indicted along with three others, including a registered sex offender, accused of computer trespassing.
Kathryn Schrader was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Wednesday and was released on bond later that day.
According to investigators, the judge believed Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter was monitoring her emails, so she hired private investigators T.J. Ward and Frank Karic. Ward gained national fame when he investigated the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalie Holloway who went missing while on a high school graduation trip in Aruba.
Authorities say Ward hired the co-founder of DragonCon, Ed Kramer, to do the actual hacking of Gwinnett’s computer system to see if someone was spying on the judge. Kramer is a registered sex offender because of his 2013 conviction of child molestation.
Investigators found about the hacking when they got a warrant to search Kramer’s computer following his February arrest for allegedly taking pictures of a seven-year-old boy in a Lawerenceville doctor's office, a violation of his probation.
Porter, the district attorney, has recused himself from the case. He denies hacking into Judge Schrader’s computer.
Schrader has been removed from overseeing criminal cases, but she is still handling civil cases.
On September 18, Schrader, Ward, Kramer and Karic were indicted for computer trespass.
