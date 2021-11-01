SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — The person who was shot at Venetian Bar and Grill on Roswell Road over the weekend is still in critical condition.
According to Sandy Springs Police, two people were fighting inside the bar and grill and the fight spilled into the parking lot. At some point, one of the individuals involved was shot multiple times.
At this time, the incident is still under investigation.
The shooting reportedly happened just after 2 a.m. Oct. 30.
