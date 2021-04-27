LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) – Great Wolfe Lodge Georgia will host a job fair on May 4 aimed to fill more than 110 open positions.
It’s part of a nationwide push by the indoor water park resort to hire nearly 2,000 new employees across the brand’s U.S. resorts.
“We recognize the pandemic has created a number of employment challenges nationwide. We’re pleased to expand our hiring efforts and offer some exciting career opportunities as more families look for the type of fun, safe getaway Great Wolf Lodge provides,” said Bryan Robinson, Chief People Officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “You’re part of the Pack when you work for Great Wolf Lodge, and we take care of our Pack, and each other, by providing a safe and enriching work environment, competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and some fun perks only we can offer.”
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 150 Tom Hall Pkwy in LaGrange. The resort is hiring for all positions, with lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles being the greatest need.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including mandatory mask use, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and hospital grade disinfectants.
Appointments are strongly recommended and can be scheduled by texting the phrase GREATWOLFEVENT to 2500. A small number of walk-up appointments will be accommodated at each location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.