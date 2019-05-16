ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The infamous hate group Westboro Baptist Church plans to picket outside of the graduations of three historically black colleges in Atlanta.
Protesters say they'll be at the commencements of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College on Sunday.
Representatives of the group say they're protesting a pastor at Clark Atlanta, LBGTQ groups at Spelman College and the decision to admit transgender students at Morehouse College.
Graduating seniors say they're confused and upset.
"It's our big day and this is us going into adulthood. You’re trying to take that last moment away from us," said Clark Atlanta student Miracle Jones.
Schools are working with police on crowd control and extra security. No word yet on any counter protests.
